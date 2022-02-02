Left Menu

Anne-Marie lands cameo in Disney's 'Turning Red'

British pop singer Anne-Marie has been roped in to play a cameo in Pixar's upcoming animated feature 'Turning Red'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-02-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 22:44 IST
Anne-Marie lands cameo in Disney's 'Turning Red'
Anne-Marie (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

British pop singer Anne-Marie has been roped in to play a cameo in Pixar's upcoming animated feature 'Turning Red'. According to Variety, Marie will voice Lauren, a friend of lead character Mei's in the film.

Marie will be joined by Ava Morse, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Hyein Park as Mei's friends while Addison Chandler will play Devon, Mei's secret crush. As per Variety, 'Turning Red' centres around the story of 13-year-old Mei Lee (played by Rosalie Chiang) who sometimes turns into a red panda when she gets too excitable - a quirk Mei has to contend with along with hormones, high school and her slightly overbearing mom Ming (played by Sandra Oh).

Jordan Fisher, Grayson Villanueva, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo and Finneas O'Connell will also lend their voices to the film. "We are super excited to have Anne-Marie as a U.K. cameo in 'Turning Red', Anne-Marie really brought this role to life during our filming with a combo of quirky exuberance and humour that was note-perfect for her character, a red-panda superfan," director Domee Shi said in a statement obtained by Variety.

Anne-Marie said, "I'm a massive fan of Pixar so it was an honour to be invited to have a role in 'Turning Red.' It's such a special film, I love the 00's setting, it's nostalgic and fun and I love the concept of Mei needing to figure out her journey about growing up in this weird world." 'Turning Red' will be released directly onto Disney Plus in March, Variety confirmed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
3
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022