Anne-Marie lands cameo in Disney's 'Turning Red'

British pop singer Anne-Marie has been roped in to play a cameo in Pixar's upcoming animated feature 'Turning Red'. According to Variety, Marie will voice Lauren, a friend of lead character Mei's in the film.

Marie will be joined by Ava Morse, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Hyein Park as Mei's friends while Addison Chandler will play Devon, Mei's secret crush. As per Variety, 'Turning Red' centres around the story of 13-year-old Mei Lee (played by Rosalie Chiang) who sometimes turns into a red panda when she gets too excitable - a quirk Mei has to contend with along with hormones, high school and her slightly overbearing mom Ming (played by Sandra Oh).

Jordan Fisher, Grayson Villanueva, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo and Finneas O'Connell will also lend their voices to the film. "We are super excited to have Anne-Marie as a U.K. cameo in 'Turning Red', Anne-Marie really brought this role to life during our filming with a combo of quirky exuberance and humour that was note-perfect for her character, a red-panda superfan," director Domee Shi said in a statement obtained by Variety.

Anne-Marie said, "I'm a massive fan of Pixar so it was an honour to be invited to have a role in 'Turning Red.' It's such a special film, I love the 00's setting, it's nostalgic and fun and I love the concept of Mei needing to figure out her journey about growing up in this weird world." 'Turning Red' will be released directly onto Disney Plus in March, Variety confirmed. (ANI)

