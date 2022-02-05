Freeridge: Filming for the On My Block spin-off underway for an expected 2022 release

Since the spinoff of On My Block, titled 'Freeridge' has been announced by Netflix on September 27, 2021, viewers are ardently waiting for its release. The filming for Freeridge is already underway.

What's On Netflix reports that filming for this series began in the late fall of 2021. Therefore we could expect Freeridge to premiere in 2022.

The young adult comedy series, Freeridge will be a female-driven show. When Freeridge was first announced, the co-creator of the show, Lauren Iungerich said he'd look forward to working on the title. "There are more stories to tell of our beloved Freeridge, and I cannot wait to continue to work with this talented team," said Lauren.

Jamie Uyeshiro, Eddie Gonzalez, and Jeremy Haft are coming back as the showrunning team in addition to co-creating and executive producing, with the three putting out a statement saying:

"Some of the greatest comments we've heard about 'On My Block' were from fans telling us that they felt seen and represented. As we embark on "Freeridge," a more female-driven show, we will continue to invest in authentic characters that represent our passionate audience... Oh, and there may be gnomies."

Freeridge will say the story of four teens Salaz, Mejia, Wilson, and Pai and different sides of the inner-city Los Angeles neighborhood. In fact, On My Block was very much realistic while it seems Freeridge could be supernatural, as noted Digital Spy.

Here is the synopsis by Netflix: "This "On My Block" spinoff follows a new crew of friends who may or may not have unleashed a deadly curse, kicking off an unforgettable adventure."

BryanaSalaz is the popular face of the NBC series 'The Voice.' She is presently starting with the Netflix series 'Team Kaylie.' The other main cast members include Keyla Monterroso Mejia from Disney+ vampire-themed short 'Growing Fangs', Ciara Riley Wilson from Disney Channel's 'Kim Possible', and Shiv Pai from Marvel/Netflix series 'Iron Fist Season 2'.

The release date for the spinoff series of On My Block is yet to be revealed. We will keep you updated. Stay tuned!

