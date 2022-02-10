Outlander Season 6 updates: Everything we know so far

Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, other stars and the show's producers already promised to present an outstanding Outlanders Season 6 in Starz. Starz is sharing individual promos, still pictures, teasers and behind the scene images of Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) on their official social media page.

A two-and-a-half-minute trailer of the sixth season shows that the Revolutionary War is about to start, as Claire declares that the "tide has turned." Jamie says, "I can't be two things at once Claire, a rebel, a Loyalist, an agent of the crown, and an enemy of the king." To which she replies, "You can't live your life being afraid of who you are."

Later on, Claire declares, "I don't belong here. Brianna, Roger, they don't belong here yet here we are, all of us, because I loved you more than the life that I had. And this I promise you won't come between us."

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Caitríona Balfe revealed that Starz's romantic historical drama, Outlander Season 6 will have many emotional twists, as Claire and Jamie will adjust to life alongside the Christies on Fraser's Ridge.

"Outlander does baddies and villains quite well," Balfe told the outlet. "[The Christies] aren't your typical villains, which is great and refreshing," said Caitríona Balfe.

She also praised the newcomers in the series, especially Jessica Reynolds who plays Malva Christie, daughter of Jamie's old nemesis Tom Christie (Mark Lewis Jones).

"Claire and Malva build a great relationship and bond," Balfe teased. "It's very destabilizing for Claire. It's a really heartbreaking, but a really twisted narrative that they all get embroiled in."

Outlander Season 6 will have a total of 12 episodes. Here's the official synopsis for Outlander Season 6:

"The sixth Season of Outlander sees a continuation of Claire and Jamie's fight to protect those they love, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America. Establishing a home in the New World is by no means an easy task, particularly in the wild backcountry of North Carolina—and perhaps most significantly—during a period of dramatic political upheaval. The Frasers strive to maintain peace and flourish within a society which—as Claire knows all too well—is unwittingly marching towards Revolution. Against this backdrop, which heralds the birth of the new American nation, Claire and Jamie have built a home together at Fraser's Ridge."

The synopsis continued: "They must now defend this home—established on land granted to them by the Crown—not only from external forces but also from the increasing strife and conflict in the community within their care. For the Frasers and their immediate family, "home" is more than simply a site in which they live, it is the place where they are laying the foundations for the rest of their lives. If Season 4 asked "What is home?" and Season 5 asked, "What are you willing to do to protect your home?" then Season 6 explores what happens when there is disharmony and division among the inhabitants of the home you've created: when you become an outsider or an 'outlander,' so to speak, marginalized and rejected in your own home."

Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, and John Bell will all reprise their roles, while many new cast members, including Mark Lewis-Jones as Tom, Alexander Vlahos as Allan, and Jessica Reynolds as Malva Christie will join.

Outlander Season 6 is scheduled to premiere on March 6, 2022, on Starz in the US. The show streams on Amazon Prime Video in the UK. Stay tuned to get more updates.

