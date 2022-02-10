Animal Kingdom Season 6 to ‘reward us with a proper finale’

The TNT drama, Animal Kingdom is based on the 2010 Australian film of the same name. It stars Ellen Barkin in the lead role of Janine "Smurf" Cody in the first four seasons. Later Leila George joins as Young Janine. Since the fifth season of Animal Kingdom premiered on July 11, 2021, enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for Animal Kingdom season 6 to see the leftover story of the Cody family.

On January 14, 2021, ahead of the fifth season premiere, TNT renewed its popular crime drama Animal Kingdom for a sixth and final season. Production on the season began on March 6, 2021. Sadly, TNT also announced that Animal Kingdom Season 6 will be the final season of the drama.

However, before the release of Season 5, the series star Shawn Hatosy who plays the oldest Cody son Andrew "Pope" Cody reveals via Twitter that the writers had promised to present a very satisfying ending to the viewers. Hopefully, the sixth season will clear all the cliffhangers of the previous season.

"Bittersweet news. Yes season 6 will be the end for the Cody family but our talented writers will reward us with a proper finale. That means the Codys go out on their terms. Don't be sad, 26 episodes left! That's like a thousand hours ... see you this summer for season 5!!" wrote Shawn Hatosy.

Although TNT is yet to announce the cast members but it seems Animal Kingdom Season 6 will see the return of many previous cast members, including Shawn Hatosy as Andrew "Pope" Cody, Jake Weary as Deran Cody, Ben Robson as Craig Cody, and Finn Cole as Joshua "J" Cody. Recently, Variety noted that Jasper Polish, Kevin Csolak, Darren Mann, and Stevie Lynn Jones have also joined the series.

The release date for Animal Kingdom Season 6 is yet to be announced. So when could Animal Kingdom Season 6 release? It's too early to predict the release date. Still, as the principal photography has already begun, it might take five or six months to complete the filming, while the post-production work may take another few months. So we can expect Animal Kingdom Season 6 to arrive in mid-2022.

We will keep you updated as soon as we get any information from the makers. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates.

