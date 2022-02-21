Shaheer Sheikh, Shweta Basu Prasad to come up with short film 'Yatri Kripya Dhyan Dein'

Actor Shaheer Sheikh will be seen sharing screen space with Shweta Basu Prasad in a short film titled 'Yatri Kripya Dhyan Dein'. The upcoming project will follow the story of Sumit (played by Shaheer), a charming man in his 30s, who is driving home in his new car. On his way, he meets Nandita (played by Shweta), a hitchhiker. Replete with twists and turns, what unfolds is a series of nail-biting events between the two.

Sharing the film's trailer, Shaheer and Shweta, on Monday, took to their respective Instagram handles and gave a glimpse of their movie. "Sometimes meeting a stranger cab be eventful...! Watch the trailer of my new short film with Shaheer," Shweta captioned the clip.

'Yatri Kripya Dhyan Dein' is helmed by Abhinav and will be out on Amazon miniTV on February 24. (ANI)

