Comedian Rosie O'Donnell apologises to Priyanka Chopra after mistaking author Deepak Chopra as her father

Comedian Rosie O'Donnell has apologised to global star Priyanka Chopra through social media for mistaking her to be the daughter of author Deepak Chopra.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-02-2022 09:40 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 09:40 IST
Rosie O'Donnell, Priyanka Chopra (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Comedian Rosie O'Donnell has apologised to global star Priyanka Chopra through social media for mistaking her to be the daughter of author Deepak Chopra. As per E! News, O'Donnell recently bumped into Chopra and Nick Jonas while out to dinner in Malibu, California.

She went over to say hello but the conversation soon took an awkward turn."So, I said, 'Hi, Nick Jonas, you were great in Kingdom,'" Rosie recalled in a TikTok, noting she then addressed Priyanka. "'Hi, I know your dad.' She goes, 'You do? Who's my dad?' And I go, 'Deepak.' She goes, 'No, and Chopra is a common name.'"Rosie continued, "I felt so embarrassed. Didn't you think that Nick Jonas was married to Deepak Chopra's daughter? Am I the only one who thought that?" While some fans in the comments agreed with her, others didn't take the situation so well.

In a follow-up TikTok, the comedian apologized to the new mom and also addressed some comments users had about the interaction. "People thought she was rude, and she wasn't rude," Rosie explained. "It was just awkward, you know? I mean, I'm sure she gets sick of that. I'm sure I'm not the only one...I'm sure it felt weird to her to begin with."

She added, "I just want to apologize to her and to everyone who thought it was really inappropriate of me. Sorry. Sometimes I f--k up, I did at Nobu." For the unversed, Chopra's father is late Dr Ashok Chopra who died in 2013 after battling cancer. The pair had a close relationship. Her mother's name is Dr Madhu Chopra.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Priyanka and Nick have recently become parents. On January 22, the two took to Instagram and announced the birth of "a baby via surrogate." (ANI)

