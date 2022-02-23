Overlord Season 4 released new teaser visuals! Know more!

The Light novel-based series Overlord portrays a young man, who is trapped within a video game as a warrior king and sets out to make this new world his own empire. The series is written by Kugane Maruyama and illustrated by so-bin. After the first three seasons' success, fans have been waiting for Overlord season 4.

Overlord season 4's official Twitter account already tweeted to announce the beginning of the fourth season's production. We even got the first-look images of the show, dropped by the anime's official Twitter page in December 2021. Watch the early look into the incoming battles here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pYoCk6Ffmfs&t=1s

After a long wait, Overlord Season 4 is coming soon. The debut season of Overlord aired from July to September of 2015, and the last seasons aired from July to October of 2018. For the three years, the show ran consecutively but later it was put on hold. And now after a long delay, Studio Madhouse finally decided to hit us with a new season of the highly awaited Japanese anime series.

The huge success of Overlord manga was an inspiration to get its anime adaptation, and the last three seasons were massive hits. Overlord Season 4 will release in 2022 in Japan. Recently, the makers have released new visuals teaser graphic shows AinzOoal Gown in the middle and other characters on both sides. There are also other characters in the picture but only their shadows are provided.

Almost all the cast and crew behind the last three seasons of the anime are returning to Overlord season 4 including Satoshi Hino (voiced as AinzOoal Gown), Yumi Hara (as Albedo), SumireUesaka (as ShalltearBloodfallen), Kenta Myake (as Guardian Cocytus), EmiriKatō (as Aura), Yumi Uchiyama (as Mare), and Masayuki Katou (as Demiurge).

If missed the last three seasons, Crunchyroll is currently streaming every season, describing the show as such:

"When a popular MMORPG is scheduled to be shut down permanently, veteran player Momonga refuses to log out. As NPCs begin to develop personalities and minds of their own he decides to put his skills to use as the game's."

Aside from Overlord Season 4, the creators are also coming with a new game and a full-length feature film diving deeper into the Overlord universe.

The exact release date for Overlord Season 4 is yet to be announced, but the anime series will be first released in Japan in 2022, and then, it will begin airing in other countries.

