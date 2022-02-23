Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 updates: Everything we know so far!

The prequel film, 'Jujutsu Kaisen 0' was released in Japan back in late December 2021, and it will release in North America on March 25, 2022.

Fans will be happy to know that the second season of the animanga is confirmed. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 was announced on February 12. It is set to premiere in 2023 and will be animated by MAPPA.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will come back with all the main characters including protagonist Yuji who is voiced by Junya Suwabe. Alongside Yuji are Megumi (voiced by Yuma Uchida), Nobara (Asami Seto), and Satoru (Yuichi Nakamura).

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2's story revolves around a high school boy Yuji who swallows a finger of a demon. Although Sakuna tries to protect his friends but ends up becoming Sakuna's host. Though he discovers that he can control his powers through magic and will not be controlled by Sakuna, he vows to eat the remaining fingers of Sakuna after which he could exorcise himself and get free. For this, he joins the Metropolitan Magic Technical College.

Jujutsu Kaisen is based on a manga series written and illustrated by Gege Akutami. It is also known as Sorcery Fight, which is a horror urban fantasy anime series. Directed by Sunghoo Park, Season 1 of the series premiered on October 3, 2020, and aired 24 episodes.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will start with manga volume 8 and end on volume 16. The first season adapted volumes 1 to 7. The movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0 adapted a prequel manga volume 0.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is set to premiere sometime in 2023. We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on the anime series. Till then stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more information on manga series.

