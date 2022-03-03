Left Menu

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa to come up with 'The Khatra Khatra Show'

Get ready to laugh as Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are coming up with 'The Khatra Khatra Show'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-03-2022 10:17 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 10:17 IST
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Get ready to laugh as Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are coming up with 'The Khatra Khatra Show'. Written and produced by Haarsh, the comedy-game show will feature Haarsh and Bharti as hosts and Farah Khan as the Friday Special Host.

Excited about the same, Haarsh said, "The Khatra Khatra Show is a show which gives you the creative liberty that one wishes for as a writer and a host. You can create fun games just to torture contestants and increase their difficulty level. It is a lot of fun for us and the audiences but clearly not for the contestants." Farah, too, expressed her happiness on joining the show.

"In today's stressful times we need a dose of laughter and fun and The Khatra Khatra Show is just that. I'm so happy to be joining this season (without revealing more). I was already a fan of Bharti and Haarsh's brand of humour and now that they are hosting and producing it is just an added bonus. I am looking forward to some thrilling games, giving hilarious tasks and getting my favourite celebrities and contestants to really entertain the audiences," she shared. 'The Khatra Khatra Show' will premiere on Voot on March 13. A few years ago, Haarsh and Bharti came up with 'Khatra Khatra Khatra' show that was based on the same lines. (ANI)

