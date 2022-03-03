Left Menu

'South Park' mocks Russian President Vladimir Putin

American animated satire series 'South Park' recently dove headfirst into the news of the Russia-Ukraine crisis as only the show's creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone could.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 15:05 IST
'South Park' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American animated satire series 'South Park' recently dove headfirst into the news of the Russia-Ukraine crisis as only the show's creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone could. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sitcom mocked Russian President Vladimir Putin, during Wednesday's episode, for getting older and being more aggressive because his "d--k doesn't work the way it used to."

Further, 'South Park' elementary counsellor Mr Mackey whipped up fears via his '80s nostalgia which included solid 'War Games' and 'Red Dawn' references while terrifying the kids through school nuclear bomb drills out of the 1960s. Putin was also mocked for being stuck in the 1980s. Part of the plot revolved around Butters in an equestrian competition against a Russian student and the parents' perceived ramification of who wins.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, currently in its 25th season, 'South Park' is the first scripted show to address the Russia-Ukraine crisis, thanks to the Comedy Central cartoon's quick turnaround, allowing it to be so topical. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

