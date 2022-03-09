Left Menu

'Dune' to hit Prime Video on March 25

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-03-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 17:17 IST
'Dune' to hit Prime Video on March 25
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi blockbuster ''Dune'' will be available for streaming in India on Prime Video from March 25.

The film, adapted from author Frank Herbert's 1965 novel, considered one of the most influential books of the 20th century, will be available on Prime Video in English, Hindi, Tamil Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages, the streamer said in a statement.

Produced by Warner Bros and Legendary Entertainment, ''Dune'' featured an ensemble cast of Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Stephen Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem.

Described as a mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, “Dune” followed the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people.

As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence - a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

The film is currently nominated in ten categories for the 94th Academy Awards -- best picture, best adapted screenplay, best cinematography, best film editing, best original score, best production design, best sound, best costume design, best visual effects and best makeup and hairstyling.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement

India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehic...

 India
3
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022