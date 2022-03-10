Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat rubbish break-up rumours

Left Menu

Actors Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat, on Thursday, dismissed reports of their separation.

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actors Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat, on Thursday, dismissed reports of their separation. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, the couple penned a brief note and refuted the rumours by terming them untrue.

"We request you'll to not believe in any sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. There's no truth in this. Love and light to everyone," Shamita and Raqesh wrote. Alongside the clarification, the two shared a screenshot of the article about their break up on their Instagram story.

Shamita and Raqesh met each other on 'Bigg Boss OTT' last year and soon fell in love during their stint on the reality show. They are fondly called "ShaRa" by their fans. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

