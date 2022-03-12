Left Menu

Lili Reinhart lauds Jamie Lee Curtis for powerful body positivity message

Actor Lili Reinhart commended veteran star Jamie Lee Curtis for speaking publically about the importance of embracing your body with all of its flaws and imperfections.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-03-2022 13:48 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 13:48 IST
Lili Reinhart, Jamie Lee Curtis (Image source: Hollywood). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Lili Reinhart commended veteran star Jamie Lee Curtis for speaking publically about the importance of embracing your body with all of its flaws and imperfections. Taking to her Instagram Story, Lili shared her own story of body shaming in the entertainment industry whilst crediting Curtis for empowering her.

"A director once came up to me before a take and said 'suck in your stomach a bit'. Unfortunately, it's something I think about often when I'm filming a scene," she said. Lili continued, "Glad it's being talked about, thank you @curtisleejamie," the 'Riverdale' star wrote.

She didn't name the director in the post. For the unversed, Lili's post comes a few hours after the Golden Globe-winning actor Jamie Lee Curtis shared a candid picture proudly showing belly fat in a bright yellow sweater.

With the picture, Curtis also shared that she has been "sucking my stomach in since I was 11... I very specifically decided to relinquish and release every muscle I had that I used to clench to hide the reality." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

