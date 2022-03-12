Renowned lyricist Kandikonda passes away

Popular lyricist Kandikonda, known for his work in Telugu cinema, has passed away on Saturday. He was 49. He passed away due to reported health-related complications. Musician Smita shared the news on her Twitter handle.

She tweeted, "With a heavy heart, i would like to inform the twitter and industry family that Lyricist Kandikonda garu is no more. Wishing for God to give his family strength to deal with the loss. OmShanti." The late lyricist had penned several popular and hit songs including 'Ee Roje Telisindi' for 'Idiot', 'Madhurame Madhurame' for 'Satyam', 'Gala Gala Paruthunna' for 'Pokiri', 'Chennai Chandrama' for 'Amma Nanna O Tamil Ammayi' and 'One More Time' for 'Temper', among others. (ANI)

