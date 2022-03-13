Kanye West spotted enjoying basketball game with Chaney Jones

Hours after Kanye West's ex Kim Kardashian made her relationship with Pete Davidson Instagram official, the rapper was spotted with rumoured girlfriend Chaney Jones at a basketball game. According to E! News, West was snapped looking cosy with the model while sitting courtside at the Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Lakers' game at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena.

Jones cuddled up with the musician while wearing a black plunging top, matching leather pants and sunglasses. West wore a black hoodie, matching black jeans and Balenciaga galoshes. The latest sighting of the duo, who have been spotted together several times in recent weeks, comes hours after his Kardashian posted Instagram photos of herself with her boyfriend Pete Davidson for the first time.

West has been in divorce proceedings with his ex, with whom he shares four children, for over a year. As per E! News, she recently won a legal battle that resulted in her and Ye having their single status restored. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)