Left Menu

Make ‘The Kashmir Files’ tax-free in Bihar: BJP MLA

Bihar BJP MLA Sanjay Saraogi on Monday urged that the movie The Kashmir Files be made tax-free in the state.Saraogi raised the demand inside the House, while it was in session, and repeated the same afterwards, talking to journalists.It is an important film on the plight of Kashmiri Pandits, who have suffered the most on account of insurgency in Kashmir.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 14-03-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 14:44 IST
Make ‘The Kashmir Files’ tax-free in Bihar: BJP MLA
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar BJP MLA Sanjay Saraogi on Monday urged that the movie ''The Kashmir Files'' be made tax-free in the state.

Saraogi raised the demand inside the House, while it was in session, and repeated the same afterwards, talking to journalists.

''It is an important film on the plight of Kashmiri Pandits, who have suffered the most on account of insurgency in Kashmir. Many states have given tax exemption'', said Saraogi. “The Kashmir Files” is a Hindi drama film, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri. It was declared tax-free in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
4
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022