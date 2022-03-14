Make ‘The Kashmir Files’ tax-free in Bihar: BJP MLA

Bihar BJP MLA Sanjay Saraogi on Monday urged that the movie ''The Kashmir Files'' be made tax-free in the state.

Saraogi raised the demand inside the House, while it was in session, and repeated the same afterwards, talking to journalists.

''It is an important film on the plight of Kashmiri Pandits, who have suffered the most on account of insurgency in Kashmir. Many states have given tax exemption'', said Saraogi. “The Kashmir Files” is a Hindi drama film, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri. It was declared tax-free in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)