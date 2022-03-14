Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War Season 3 release date, title announced! Know more on storyline!

Finally, the popular anime Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War Season 3 got a release date. The announcement came through a new teaser video almost two years after the broadcast of the second season 2. The third season is titled "Kaguya-sama Love is War Season 3: Ultra Romantic" (Japanese name: Kaguya-samawa Kokurasetai Season 3: Tensai-tachi no Renai Zunousen).

The trailer provides viewers with an exclusive sneak peek into the third season of Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War. The anime enthusiasts can see the continuation of the story encircling Miyuki Shirogane and KaguyaShinomiya in Kaguya-sama Season 3.

The newly released trailer shows Miyuki and Kaguya in an ongoing battle. The other popular faces in the series include "love detective" Chika Fujiwara and the gloomy and brooding YuuIshigami. The 3rd season of the anime is scheduled for release on April 8, 2022, in Japan.

Kaguya-sama Season 3 will contain the storyline of Kaguya and Miyuki, who are the head honchos of the student council at a prestigious school for children of the elite, with Kaguya being the cream of the crop.

They also believe that the person that is first to confess becomes the inferior one in the relationship. As a result, they both vowed to set up convoluted mind games and daily traps to force the other to confess. Kaguya-sama Season 3 might cover the chapters where the student council organizes another cultural event. Miyuki plots a complex plan to make a confession by Kaguya.

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War Season 3 will include the arc where Shirogane gets a chance to study abroad since this was also important to build up the events leading to their confession in the manga.

Kaguya-sama Season 3 anime is officially launching on April 8! We will keep you updated if we get anything new in the anime series. Check out the official trailer in English.