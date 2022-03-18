Rajasthan celebrated Holi with pomp and gaiety

Holi was celebrated across Rajasthan with great enthusiasm on Friday with people thronging the streets, smearing each other with 'gulal' and exchanging greetings after two years of muted festivities due to Covid curbs.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion. ''Greetings on Holi, the festival of colours filled with love and joy. May this festival bring happiness, prosperity, and happiness in everyone's life,'' he tweeted.

Revellers splashed bright colours at each other with everyone trying to make up for the two years that were lost to the Covid pandemic.

Govind Parihar and his friends in Jodhpur said, ''We used to play Holi in the first half of the day. But this year, we will have celebrations the entire day with family and friends.'' ''Holi this year is very special because the last two years there was not much celebration because of the pandemic,'' Jaipur resident Girdhari Lal Sharma said.

State minister Mahesh Joshi celebrated Holi with the party workers in Jaipur. Similarly, BJP state president Satish Poonia played Holi with the party workers at his residence. ''Our workers are full of enthusiasm because of the party's victory in assembly elections in four states. The victory is being celebrated once again on Holi today.'' The police and transport departments came up with creative social media posts asking people not to break laws, not to harass others and avoid drunk driving.

Taking to memes, the state police warned against harassing women and also publicised the helpline numbers for the victims seeking recourse.

The transport department also created memes asking people to play Holi safely and avoid drunk driving.

''The department has launched a two-day special campaign to make the festival of Holi road accident-free. We are posting photos and messages with the hashtag #HoliHaiExcuseNahi on various platforms of social media,'' Transport Commissioner Mahendra Soni said.

