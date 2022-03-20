Left Menu

Kenneth Branagh, Ciaran Hinds test positive for COVID-19

Kenneth Branagh and Ciaran Hinds have become the latest celebrities to contract COVID-19.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-03-2022 09:57 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 09:57 IST
Kenneth Branagh, Ciaran Hinds test positive for COVID-19
Kenneth Branagh and Ciaran Hinds (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Kenneth Branagh and Ciaran Hinds have become the latest celebrities to contract COVID-19. The news of their diagnosis was shared by ' Belfast' young star Jude Hill at the Producers Guild Awards (PGA) on Saturday.

"We have the Focus Features team, and I'm sitting at that table, and sadly the rest of the cast couldn't be here because sadly Ciaran and Ken have COVID-19, but they'll be here in spirit," Jude told The Hollywood Reporter. The PGA Awards required vaccination as well as a negative test to attend.

Speaking of 'Belfast', it is a 2021 coming-of-age comedy-drama film written and directed by Kenneth Branagh. Apart from Ciaran Hinds and Jude Hill, the film also stars Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, and Colin Morgan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

 India
2
Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

 Global
3
NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

 United States
4
Tether vs. Ethereum

Tether vs. Ethereum

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022