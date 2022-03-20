UP: Beaten by husband, woman jumps into canal with 4 children

A 32-year-old woman jumped into the upper Ganga canal here along with her four children after being beaten by her husband, police said on Sunday.

The woman Rina and her two children - Nivika (3) and Sandhya (9) - were rescued while Suraj (8) and Chavi (5) are missing, police said, adding that the incident took place near Bhopa village on Saturday evening.

Rina was married to Sandeep and they lived in Alawalpur village. On Saturday, Sandeep came home in an inebriated state and physically assaulted Rina, they said.

In a fit of rage, she left the house with her children and jumped into the canal, they said.

In another incident, a 35-year-old man named Jitendra was committed suicide by shooting himself in Nanheda village under Bhopa Police Station.

The reason behind the suspected suicide is being ascertained, police said, adding that the incident took place on Saturday.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination and the country-made pistol used by Jitendra has been seized.

