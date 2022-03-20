Berlin anti-war concert draws 20,000 at Brandenburg Gate

Some 20,000 people attended an anti-war concert in central Berlin on Sunday, police said, with listeners waving Ukrainian flags or holding banners with slogans opposing the Russian invasion. Gathering near the Brandenburg Gate, symbol of a divided Germany during the Cold War, many performers wore shades of blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine.

Jamala, a Ukrainian singer who won the Eurovision Song Contest with her song "1944" in 2016, was broadcast on a big screen telling attendees that "music is a peaceful force". "I think if all the musicians united it would be the strongest peace army in the world," she said to the crowd, listening in masks and coats under clear blue skies.

