Kolkata Literary Meet to start Tuesday at Victoria Memorial

The 10th edition of Tata Steel Kolkata Literary Meet will be held from March 22 to 27 at Victoria Memorial Hall, the organisers said.

On the inaugural day, Nobel Laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee will address a session on ''good cooking, rather than good economics'', they said.

The literary meet will be inaugurated by lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar. He will be sharing his views on multiple topics during the festival.

Six days of the spellbinding sessions, being held after a gap of one year due to the pandemic, will be witness to some of the best literary minds across the country, the organisers said in a statement.

The annual literary festival will also host performances every day in various art forms.

Sessions will be held to celebrate the centenary anniversaries of RK Laxman, Suhir Ludhianvi and Satyajit Ray.

Works of legendary actor Soumitra Chattopadhyay will be remembered by Madhabi Mukherjee, his daughter Poulomi Bose and Suman Mukhopadhyay.

Stand-up comedy artists Cyrus Broacha and Anuvab Pal will host shows, besides discussing the importance of laughter amid the pandemic.

The audience will have the chance to hear the untold stories from Usha Uthup and Remo Fernandes. Noted author Kunal Bose will be present with his latest book and the screening of Goutam Ghose's short film on the pandemic will be held during the festival.

This edition of the meet coincides with 100 years of the Victoria Memorial Hall. A session will be held to discuss Kolkata's romance with the memorial across the century, and the legacy and the collection of work of Abanindranath Tagore on his 150th birth anniversary.

Some sessions of the festival will also be held at GD Birla Sabhaghar.

Ustad Rashid Khan, poet-lyricist Srijato and renowned Bharatnatyam dancer Mallika Sarabhai will perform at the festival.

On the concluding day, Simi Garewal will share her experiences of working with Satyajit Ray and Mrinal Sen, followed by a live performance by sitar maestro Ustad Shujaat Khan.

''It's a pleasure to have Tata Steel Kolkata Literary Meet back on the Victoria Memorial campus, which is where we think it really belongs,'' said Jayanta Sengupta, the secretary and curator of Victoria Memorial Hall.

Malavika Banerjee, the director of the meet, said, ''I am sure that the culture-loving people will embrace the occasion and will make the festival a grand one.'' PTI SUS SBN SOM SOM

