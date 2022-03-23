Left Menu

Oscars 2022: Rachel Zegler invited to join as presenter

Following an Internet storm over the revelation that Rachel Zegler had not been invited to the Oscars ceremony, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has invited her to be a presenter.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-03-2022 03:40 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 03:40 IST
Oscars 2022: Rachel Zegler invited to join as presenter
Rachel Zegler (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Following an Internet storm over the revelation that Rachel Zegler had not been invited to the Oscars ceremony, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has invited her to be a presenter. The 20-year-old star of the best picture nominee 'West Side Story' had previously expressed disappointment on social media that she was not offered a ticket to attend the ceremony.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Latina actor is currently in London shooting Disney's live-action remake of 'Snow White'. The Hollywood Reporter has learnt that efforts are being undertaken to rearrange the film's shooting schedule to enable Zegler to be at the Oscars. This year's Oscars will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. The ceremony will be held on March 27 at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre and televised live on ABC at 8 pm ET. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

