Randeep Hooda to portray Veer Savarkar in new film

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-03-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 18:03 IST
Actor Randeep Hooda will play freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar in an upcoming biographical film.

Titled ''Swatantra Veer Savarkar'', the movie will be directed by filmmaker Mahesh V Manjrekar and produced by Anand Pandit and Sandeep Singh.

''Swatantra Veer Savarkar'' will highlight India's freedom movement from a different spectrum, the makers said in a statement on Wednesday.

The film is expected to go on floors in June 2022 and will be shot across various locations in London, Maharashtra and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Hooda, who previously worked with Singh for 2016 movie ''Sarbjit'', said portraying Savarkar will be ''yet another challenging role'' for him as an actor.

''There are many heroes that have played their part in getting us our independence. However, not everyone has got their due. Vinayak Damodar Savarkar is the most misunderstood, debated and influential of these unsung heroes and his story must be told. I am delighted to collaborate with Sandeep after ‘Sarabjit’, for 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar','' he said.

Manjrekar said it is important to tell the stories that have been ignored in the past.

'''Swatantra Veer Savarkar' will be an edgy cinematic narrative that will force us to revisit our history. I have been wanting to collaborate with Sandeep Singh, and I am glad that we are doing this film together,'' the filmmaker said.

''Swatantra Veer Savarkar'' is produced by Anand Pandit from Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Sandeep Singh and Sam Khan from Legend Studios. It is co-produced by Roopa Pandit and Jay Pandya.

