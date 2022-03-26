Chris Hemsworth wraps filming for 'Extraction 2'

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth has finished shooting for the sequel to his hit action movie ''Extraction 2''.

Hemsworth is reprising his role of Tyler Rake in the sequel after revealing last year that his character did not die at the end of the 2020 movie.

The 38-year-old Australian actor shared the news of the filming wrap in a post on Instagram.

''That's a wrap ! Another 'Extraction' film down. Shaping up to be an epic franchise which has only been possible with the blood, sweet, tears and passion of our amazing cast and crew.

''Massive thankful to everyone who's been with us through this journey and cheers to many more, much love team. Can't wait for you all to see this one! @netflix @samhargrave @therussobrothers #extraction2'' he wrote alongside a video from the film's set.

The sequel is directed by Sam Hargrave, who also helmed the first part, with Joe and Anthony Russo returning as producers.

''Extraction'', which debuted on Netflix in April 2020, was praised by both the critics and viewers.

Set in Dhaka, Bangladesh, the movie was about Rake, a black ops mercenary who must rescue an Indian drug lord's kidnapped son.

The film was predominantly shot in India and Thailand with a host of Indian talent, including Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda and Priyanshu Painyuli, featuring opposite Hemsworth.

