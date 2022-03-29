Vaani Kapoor says post 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' she's been offered extremely diverse roles

Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor, who portrayed the role of a transgender woman in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', said that the movie helped in breaking the notion that she is fit to play only glamorous roles. Stating that 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' has helped her career immensely, Vaani said that the film gave her a perfect platform to showcase the actor she's capable of being.

"I want to do everything and I'm ready to take any risk on-screen to constantly prove to myself and others that I choose not to be limited as an artist," Vaani added. She said that since the release of 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', she has been getting diverse offers and that's hugely gratifying for her.

The actor said, "I think pre 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' people only thought that I could play a certain kind of role but post the film's release; the offers at hand are extremely diverse. I needed a film like CKA to become my calling card and I'm delighted with the response." "This is really encouraging for an actor like me because I don't want to do the same type of roles on screen. I want to explore and excel and be remembered for being an actor who could do anything on screen. I hope I get more offers that test me as a performer. I'm ready for it," continued Vaani.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' revolves around a cross-functional athlete (Ayushmann Khurrana), who falls in love with a Zumba trainer (Vaani) at his gym. Their love story takes a turn when he realises that she's a transgender woman. The movie, which came out on December 10, was produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series in collaboration with Pragya Kapoor's Guy In the Sky Pictures.

Meanwhile, Vaani will next be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the action drama 'Shamshera'. Directed by Karan Malhotra of 'Agneepath' fame, the film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu on July 22, 2022, worldwide. (ANI)

