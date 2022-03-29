Left Menu

Vaani Kapoor says post 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' she's been offered extremely diverse roles

Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor, who portrayed the role of a transgender woman in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', said that the movie helped in breaking the notion that she is fit to play only glamorous roles.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-03-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 17:30 IST
Vaani Kapoor says post 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' she's been offered extremely diverse roles
Vaani Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor, who portrayed the role of a transgender woman in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', said that the movie helped in breaking the notion that she is fit to play only glamorous roles. Stating that 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' has helped her career immensely, Vaani said that the film gave her a perfect platform to showcase the actor she's capable of being.

"I want to do everything and I'm ready to take any risk on-screen to constantly prove to myself and others that I choose not to be limited as an artist," Vaani added. She said that since the release of 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', she has been getting diverse offers and that's hugely gratifying for her.

The actor said, "I think pre 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' people only thought that I could play a certain kind of role but post the film's release; the offers at hand are extremely diverse. I needed a film like CKA to become my calling card and I'm delighted with the response." "This is really encouraging for an actor like me because I don't want to do the same type of roles on screen. I want to explore and excel and be remembered for being an actor who could do anything on screen. I hope I get more offers that test me as a performer. I'm ready for it," continued Vaani.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' revolves around a cross-functional athlete (Ayushmann Khurrana), who falls in love with a Zumba trainer (Vaani) at his gym. Their love story takes a turn when he realises that she's a transgender woman. The movie, which came out on December 10, was produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series in collaboration with Pragya Kapoor's Guy In the Sky Pictures.

Meanwhile, Vaani will next be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the action drama 'Shamshera'. Directed by Karan Malhotra of 'Agneepath' fame, the film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu on July 22, 2022, worldwide. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022