Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu announce their first book as co-authors

Celebrity couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are all set to come up with a children's book as co-authors.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-04-2022 16:51 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 16:51 IST
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Celebrity couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are all set to come up with a children's book as co-authors. On Friday, Soha took to Instagram and announced their first children's book of the 'Inni and Bobo' series.

The book is about the adorable companionship between the couple's daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and her new little puppy Bobo. "Super excited and happy to announce our first children's book as co authors. All children wish for a loving companion, and for Inni, that companion will be her new little puppy, Bobo! Inni & Bobo Find Each Other is a heartwarming story of friendship and family and a story we have poured all of our love into. It is also the first in a series of Inni and Bobo books," Soha wrote.

This is Soha's second book as an author. In 2017, she had launched her book titled 'The Perils of Being Moderately Famous'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

