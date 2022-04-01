Left Menu

Arjun Rampal, Purab Kohli reunite for 'London Files'

After working together in the 'Rock On' franchise, actors Arjun Rampal and Purab Kohli are all set to come up with a thriller series titled 'London Files'.

After working together in the 'Rock On' franchise, actors Arjun Rampal and Purab Kohli are all set to come up with a thriller series titled 'London Files'. On Friday, Arjun took to Instagram and shared the series' official teaser.

"Are you readyyyyyy..... Cause, This investigation is about to take a dark turn. Brace yourself as Detective Om Singh dives into a tunnel of secrets," he captioned the clip. Helmed by Sachin Pathak, 'London Files' is touted as an investigative thriller series that revolves around homicide detective Om Singh, played by Arjun Rampal, taking on a missing person's case in London.

The series will be out on Voot Select soon. (ANI)

