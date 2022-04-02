Left Menu

Kartik Aaryan to fly out of India for 'Shehzada' shoot

Kartik Aaryan is all set to jet off the country for a long shoot schedule of his upcoming film 'Shehzada'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 15:20 IST
Kartik Aaryan to fly out of India for 'Shehzada' shoot
Kartik Aaryan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kartik Aaryan is all set to jet off the country for a long shoot schedule of his upcoming film 'Shehzada'. As per a source close to the star, "Kartik is flying out of India on April 2 night to shoot for Shehzada. He will be stationed there for almost 2 weeks for the schedule."

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, 'Shehzada' also features Kriti Sanon. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S Radha Krishna and Aman Gill, 'Shehzada', which is touted as an action-packed family musical film, will hit theatres on November 4, 2022. Apart from 'Shehzada', Kartik will be seen in his upcoming film, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' alongside Kiara Advani and Tabu.

He also has 'Captain India', 'Freddy', and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in his kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

 Germany
2
Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percent Growth in Revenue with 150 Crores in Just 6 Years

Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percen...

 India
3
Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation implantation

Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation impl...

 India
4
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022