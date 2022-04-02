Kartik Aaryan to fly out of India for 'Shehzada' shoot

Kartik Aaryan is all set to jet off the country for a long shoot schedule of his upcoming film 'Shehzada'. As per a source close to the star, "Kartik is flying out of India on April 2 night to shoot for Shehzada. He will be stationed there for almost 2 weeks for the schedule."

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, 'Shehzada' also features Kriti Sanon. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S Radha Krishna and Aman Gill, 'Shehzada', which is touted as an action-packed family musical film, will hit theatres on November 4, 2022. Apart from 'Shehzada', Kartik will be seen in his upcoming film, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' alongside Kiara Advani and Tabu.

He also has 'Captain India', 'Freddy', and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in his kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)