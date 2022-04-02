Left Menu

Malaika Arora injured in car accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-04-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 22:29 IST
Actor-model Malaika Arora sustained minor injuries after her SUV met with an accident near Khopoli on Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday afternoon, police said.

She has been admitted to a hospital here and kept under observation, family sources said.

The incident took place around 4.45 pm near a food-mall when Arora was returning to Mumbai from Pune, a police official said.

A bus and two cars collided and one of them hit Arora's SUV, he said.

The actor was travelling with her driver and bodyguard. An MNS leader who was travelling in the same direction took her to Mumbai in his car, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

