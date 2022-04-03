Juhi Chaturvedi announces directorial debut

Acclaimed screenwriter Juhi Chaturvedi, known for films like ''Vicky Donor'' and ''Piku'', has announced that she is set to debut as a director.

The writer took to Instagram late Saturday evening and posted a picture of her script, which had ''written and directed by Juhi Chaturvedi'' penned on the first page.

''Koshish'', Chaturvedi captioned the picture.

Details about the project, including the title, are not yet known.

Chaturvedi has been a long-time collaborator of filmmaker Shoojit Sircar. The advertising professional made her screenwriting debut in 2012 with Sircar's National Award winning film ''Vicky Donor''.

She went on to pen acclaimed films for Sircar, including ''Madras Cafe'', ''Piku'', ''October'' and ''Gulabo Sitabo''.

She is also credited for writing the Hindi dialogues of the 2019 drama ''The Sky Is Pink'', which was directed by Shonali Bose and featured Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Farhan Akhtar.

