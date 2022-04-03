Left Menu

Bharti Singh welcomes baby boy with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Comedian Bharti Singh, who had been expecting her first child with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, has shared that they have welcomed a baby boy on Sunday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-04-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 19:50 IST
Bharti Singh (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bharti took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture from her maternity shoot. In the caption, she revealed, "It's a BOY."

Following the social media revelation, several celebs shared their wishes for the couple. Among those was filmmaker Karan Johar, who wrote, "Badhai," followed by heart emojis. Previously, on March 20, Bharti had shared beautiful pictures from her maternity shoot. In an Insta post, the reality TV star posted a string of photos in which she radiated a pregnancy glow, wearing a ruffled rose-pink dress and flaunting her baby bump.

The comedian had announced her pregnancy in December on her YouTube channel 'LOL Life Of Limbachiyaa's' by uploading a video titled 'Hum Maa Banne Wale hai'. Bharti and Haarsh tied the knot on December 3, 2017, in an intimate ceremony in Goa. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

