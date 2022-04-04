H.E.R. rocks out 2022 Grammys stage as she performs with Lenny Kravitz, Travis Barker

At the 2022 Grammys, Travis Barker, Lenny Kravitz and H.E.R. brought out some serious rock as they performed during the Sunday night's ceremony. H.E.R. kicked off the performance with her 'Back of My Mind' standout hit 'Damage'. She was then joined by Barker on drums and Kravitz on guitar, as they performed the latter's 1993 hit 'Are You Gonna Go My Way'.

With H.E.R. and Kravitz trading off some ferocious guitar riffs and Barker expertly slamming on the drums behind them, the trio transformed the Grammys ceremony into a rock concert. This year, H.E.R was nominated for several awards including Album of the Year and Best R&B Album for 'Back of My Mind', Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song for 'Damage', plus a Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song nod for 'Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)' with Tauren Wells.

Her Judas and the Black Messiah song 'Fight for You' won Best Traditional R&B Performance and was nominated for Best Song Written for Visual Media. (ANI)

