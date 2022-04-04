Euphoria Season 3: Sydney Sweeney to play a ‘more evil and dark’ Cassie than ever!

After a long delay, the second season of the HBO teen drama Euphoria premiered on January 9, 2022. In February, HBO renewed the series for Season 3, although it's still unclear when Euphoria Season 3 could launch. Recently, Sydney Sweeney who played Cassie Howard, Lexi's older sister and McKay's ex-girlfriend in the previous season expressed her interest to play eviler than before in Euphoria season 3.

At the Canne series TV Festival, Sydney Sweeney spoke to Variety about her role while she was asked how did she want to explore her character Cassie Howard in Euphoria Season 3. She answered, "I would love to play with more of that [evil and dark and serious] streak." Sweeney also explained that she loves to play characters having "multiple layers."

"There was a bit of Cassie that I got to play with when she started saying that she's crazier than Maddy in a scene with Nate. And she kind of got a little more evil and dark and serious, and not so frantic. I would love to play with more of that streak within herself.

I like playing characters that are complex and have multiple layers. And people wonder if they're evil or good, and pure or not. I like playing characters that make people think and make me think."

The teen drama is created and written by Sam Levinson for HBO and based on the Israeli miniseries of the same name created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin. The series follows Rue Bennett (Zendaya), a recovering teenage drug addict who struggles to find her place in the world and follows a group of high school students through their experiences of identity, trauma, drugs, self-harm, family, friendships, love, and sex.

According to a report by Variety, Euphoria is now officially the second most-watched show in HBO's history, trailing only behind Game of Thrones. Per the report, 6.6 million viewers tuned in for the season 2 finale and per-episode viewership for season 2 averaged 16.3 million (as opposed to 6.6 million during season 1.)

In terms of the release date of Euphoria Season 3, fans assuming that as Season 2 has been pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they will be getting Euphoria Season 3 in late 2023 or 2024, if everything runs smoothly.

In terms of the cast, it's safe to assume most of the main cast will return for season 3, including Zendaya as Rue Bennet, Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn, Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard, Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard, AlexaDemie as Maddy Perez and Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs.

The release date for Euphoria Season 3 is yet to be announced. Stay tuned to get more updates on HBO series.

