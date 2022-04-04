Halsey to attend 2022 Grammy days after second surgery

Pop star Halsey will not skip 2022 Grammy awards. She plans to attend the ceremony just days after undergoing surgery and after a long gap of three years.

In an Instagram post, the singer wrote that she had coincidentally been in the exact same circumstances when she underwent her 'first endometriosis surgery' in 2017, just before that year's Grammys ceremony. While giving her health updates, Halsey, 27, shared a picture featuring herself in a hospital donning a dressing gown, face mask and bouffant cap. She also shared an adorable picture of her son Ender playing with a toy.

Halsey also wrote that she last attend the Grammy Awards ceremony in 2017. ''The last time I attended the Grammys was 2017 and it was 3 days after I had my first Endometriosis surgery. I walked the carpet with my stitches still in."

"As luck would have it, I'm attending tomorrow for the first time in years and I had surgery again (you guessed it) 3 days ago. Only posting this to say, if you see me be gentle lol I'm fragile. Fragile but excited,'' her photo caption reads."

This year, Halsey has been nominated for in the Best Alternative Music Album category for her studio album, 'If I Can`t Have Love, I Want Power'. The album was released last year in August.

Halsey is previously recognized by the Recording Academy for her work on Justin Bieber's 2017 album 'Purpose', which was nominated for Album Of The Year. She was also nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her work on The Chainsmokers' 2016 track 'Closer'.

