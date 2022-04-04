Anthony Mackie teases 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': It's going to be spectacular
Actor Anthony Mackie has revealed that Marvel Studios has finished the filming on the much-anticipated sequel of Black Panther. Mackie, who features in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as superhero Falcon aka Sam Wilson, shared the status of the Ryan Coogler-directed Black Panther Wakanda Forever on the Grammys red carpet. Black Panther Wakanda Forever is scheduled to be released this year in November.
Actor Anthony Mackie has revealed that Marvel Studios has finished the filming on the much-anticipated sequel of ''Black Panther''. Mackie, who features in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as superhero Falcon aka Sam Wilson, shared the status of the Ryan Coogler-directed ''Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'' on the Grammys red carpet. ''I'm very excited that they just wrapped 'Black Panther 2'. It's going to be amazing and spectacular,'' he told interviewer, actor Laverne Cox.
When asked if he was also part of the movie, Mackie dodged the question by saying, ''I'm not... bt I've seen, I've been there, I've witnessed.'' Mackie said he was excited for everybody to see the film. ''It's in the can, it's coming out, it's done,'' he added.
''Wakanda Forever'' is the sequel to the 2018 global hit ''Black Panther'', headlined by Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman who passed away on August 28, 2020, following a private, four year-long battle with colon cancer.
Original cast members Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong'o, Florence Kasumba and Angela Bassett are returning for the second part. ''Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'' is scheduled to be released this year in November.
