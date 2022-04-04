Left Menu

Tahir Raj Bhasin is shooting for an 'exciting secret project' in Gujarat

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 18:01 IST
Tahir Raj Bhasin (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin is currently in Gujarat and has shared glimpses from the sets of his ongoing "exciting secret project" on social media. Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, the '83' actor posted a string of pictures from the shoot location.

In the caption, he wrote, "Kem Chho Gujarat? First time shooting in this beautiful state for a super exciting secret project! #Photodump #Landscapes #Betweentakes." Sharing his excitement about shooting in Gujarat, he said, "It's fascinating to be shooting in Gujarat for the first time for a secret project that I'm currently filming. I have always loved the fact that as an actor I get to travel the world and experience different cultures. So, I just shot at the Salt beds at Kutch and now, I will be shooting across Gujarat in cities like Gondal, and Rajkot."

Talking about his character in the upcoming project, he shared, "I play a very different kind of lead in this one but I can't say anything more because the project will be announced soon. As I explore genres and characters, I want to be as diverse as possible and this one's straight up my alley." For the unversed, Tahir has recently delivered a hat-trick of hits with 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein', 'Ranjish hi Sahi' and 'Looop Lapeta' on OTT platforms. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

