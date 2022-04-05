Left Menu

DJ Khaled to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star

DJ Khaled is all set to be honoured with the Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-04-2022 09:14 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 09:14 IST
DJ Khaled to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star
DJ Khaled. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

DJ Khaled is all set to be honoured with the Hollywood Walk of Fame star. As per Variety, Khaled will get his name set in stone on April 11

Khaled is best known for lighting up songs with his eclectic catchphrases that include "major key" and "we the best music. He has worked with top celebrities like Beyonce and Justin Bieber. His most recent album, 'Khaled Khaled' was released in April 2021.

Khaled's song 'Higher' featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend won a Grammy in 2020 for best rap/sung performance. He was even nominated for album of the year at the 64th Grammy Awards, as a producer on H.E.R.'s 'Back of My Mind.' (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
2
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
3
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
4
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022