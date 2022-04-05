Left Menu

Oscar-winning filmmaker John Zaritsky passes away

Veteran filmmaker John Zaritsky, well known for winning an Oscar in 1983 for best documentary feature for 'Just Another Missing Kid', has passed away.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-04-2022 09:45 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 09:45 IST
Oscar-winning filmmaker John Zaritsky passes away
Late John Zaritsky (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • us

Veteran filmmaker John Zaritsky, well known for winning an Oscar in 1983 for best documentary feature for 'Just Another Missing Kid', has passed away. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Zaritsky passed away on March 30 due to heart failure at the Vancouver General hospital, Canada. He was 79.

During a career that spanned 40 years, Zaritsky also directed a trilogy of documentaries on thalidomide, the notorious drug introduced in Europe in the late 1950s. He also made more light-hearted documentaries, which included Ski Bums, shot in one of his favourite locales. Zaritsky's work has been broadcast in 35 countries and screened at more than 40 film festivals around the world, including Sundance, and Toronto. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
4
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022