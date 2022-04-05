Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 181 might show Ryu agreeing to give points to Yuta

The Culling game is about to end. Yuta is fighting against the last opponents. He already proved his strength by defeating Dhruv, Ishigoori, Uro and Kurotsuchi. As the manga is approaching the climax of the Sendai Colony arc, fans can expect a captivating plotline, with lots of nerve-racking moments. However, the wait is going to be over, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 181 will release on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 181,Ryu might agree to give Yuta the points. Yuta seems to be able to imitate any technique if he understands it and has information about it, unless it was a specific technique he couldn't replicate.

Chapter 181 will also clarify whether Ishigori is stronger than Dhruv, Uro, Kurotsuchi in a one-on-one fight. He puts up a much better fight against Yuta than the other three. Dhruv does the worst.

In Jujutsu Kaisen 180, titled "Sendai Colony 7," we found Rika is holding Yuta's doll and Rika's cursed spirit. Rika's curse appears in chapter 178 when YutaOkkotsu fights against RyuIshigori and TakakoUro. After Rika reached her limit, Yuta and Ishigori continued to fight one on one. Ishigori says this is the first time he's reached him using all his strength and calls "dessert".

"Loving him still after death, those thoughts take shape and stay by his side, with him, after she passes on."

Yuta grabs Ryu and holds him to the ground, but suddenly an explosion hits Ryu from the sky and he is defeated. It was Ryu's granite blast which Yuta diverts with Uro technique Ryu thanks Yuta for a good fight and assured him that he is now totally satisfied.

More spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 181 will reveal within a few days. The raw scans would surface two to three days before its release. The chapter will be released at different times in different countries so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 181 will release on April 10, 2022. Fans can read all the published chapters of the Japanese manga Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter on the official manga platforms, including Viz Media / Shonen Jump and MangaPlus.

