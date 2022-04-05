One Piece Chapter 1046: Will the fight end, or will someone arrive to save Kaido?

One Piece Chapter 1046 is another highly anticipated chapter to be out on Sunday without any break. Luffy regains his sense with the devil fruit power of the Mythical Zoan "Hito Hito no Mi: Nika. Fans are eagerly waiting to know what the upcoming chapter has in store.

With the power of the Mythical Zoan Nika Nika no Mi devil fruit, Luffy will have extraordinary powers. Luffy will be able to transform into Sun God Nika with the Mythical Zoan devil fruit. The strength will be the same, which is not far from rubber and flexibility. He can make any object flexible like rubber.

We already get proven in Chapter 1045, where Luffy goes into Kaido's mouth and expands himself inside his stomach. Then he launches his new form. He turns himself into a huge giant. Like any other of Luffy's gear five transformations, this one changes Luffy's appearance continuously, giving Luffy golden blonde hair in the formation of flames and curly eyebrows like Sanji.

According to the spoilers of One Piece Chapter 1046, there are still some CPO agents left to inform Gorosei about the current incidents that happen in the rooftop. The upcoming installment will also show more on Zoro.

In the previous chapter, we witness Luffy's power. As soon as he was exhausted, Luffy gets recovered. Now the question is: Did he really have the unlimited power to recover? Presumably, he may have the capacity to recover soon from any injury. If this happens then within a few chapters we will see the ends of the epic battle. The storyline for the upcoming episodes will be more interesting, as things are likely going to wrap up now. If Luffy can defeat Kaidou, civilians will be free from slavery.

Some fans predict that Luffy versus Kaido fight would not be coming to an end instead someone will come to help Kaido in the battle against Luffy. However, it seems the end of the battle will be decided soon as it is the end of the Wano arc. We have to wait a few more days to get the actual storyline of One Piece Chapter 1046.

The raw scans would surface two or three days before its release. One Piece Chapter 1046 will release on April 4, 2022. Readers can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

