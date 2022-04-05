Left Menu

Harrison Ford to star opposite Jason Segel in Apple comedy series 'Shrinking'

Shrinking will mark the Indiana Jones stars first ever major television role.Segel, Lawrence and Goldstein all serve as executive producers on the show.Warner Bros.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-04-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 13:17 IST
Harrison Ford to star opposite Jason Segel in Apple comedy series 'Shrinking'
Harrison Ford Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood veteran Harrison Ford has been tapped to star opposite Jason Segel in the Apple TV Plus' comedy series ''Shrinking''.

The show, first announced in October 2021, will be penned by Segel, ''Ted Lasso'' co-creator Bill Lawrence and "Ted Lasso" star, writer, and co-executive producer Brett Goldstein.

According to Variety, ''Shrinking'' follows Jimmy (Segel), a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ford will essay the role of Dr. Phil Rhodes, a pioneer in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy who has built a successful practice over the years that he shares with his two young proteges, Jimmy and Gaby. He is described as a down-to earth, sharp as a tack "blue collar shrink," blunt but with an ever present twinkle. ''Shrinking'' will mark the ''Indiana Jones'' star's first ever major television role.

Segel, Lawrence and Goldstein all serve as executive producers on the show.

Warner Bros. Television is the studio behind the project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
4
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022