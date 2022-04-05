Meat shops should be closed during Navratri across India: BJP MP Parvesh Verma

Left Menu

Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma on Tuesday supported his party ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation SDMC mayors direction for closing meat shops during Navratri, saying such restriction should be imposed all over the country.Verma who represents West Delhi Lok Sabha seat, also appealed the Muslims not to be influenced by provocative statements and show respect to the Hindu festival and welcome the SDMC decision.Meat shops will not be allowed to open during Navratri till April 11, SDMC mayor Mukesh Suryan said on Monday and asked the municipal commissioner to ensure strict adherence to his directive.

05-04-2022
Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma on Tuesday supported his party ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) mayor's direction for closing meat shops during Navratri, saying such restriction should be imposed all over the country.

Verma who represents West Delhi Lok Sabha seat, also appealed the Muslims not to be influenced by ''provocative'' statements and show respect to the Hindu festival and welcome the SDMC decision.

Meat shops will not be allowed to open during Navratri till April 11, SDMC mayor Mukesh Suryan said on Monday and asked the municipal commissioner to ensure strict adherence to his directive. An official order for ban on meat shops during Navratri is yet to be issued.

Verma said followers of a religion should respect other religions.

''Navratri festival is there with people holding fasts and worshipping the goddess. Whether its Muslim community or others, they should respect it which is what our culture says,'' Verma told reporters.

Welcoming the SDMC mayor's direction for closure of meat shops during Navratri, the BJP MP said the other two municipal corporations in Delhi should also follow it.

''In fact, this should be implemented all over the country,'' he said.

Verma said that Muslim community should not be influenced by ''provocative'' statements of leaders like Asaduddin Owaisi and should maintain harmony.

''If other communities respect the Hindu festival and welcome the decision, we will also show respect when their festivals will be celebrated,'' he said.

In a letter to SDMC Commissioner, the mayor said, ''Religious beliefs and sentiments of devotees are affected'' when they come across meat shops or have to bear the foul smell of meat on their way to offer daily prayers to goddess Durga during Navratri.

There are around 1,500 registered meat shops in the jurisdiction of the SDMC. This is the first time when the civic body has asked for closure of meat shops under its jurisdiction during Navratri which is being observed from April 2.

