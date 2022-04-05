Left Menu

Chris Diamantopoulos boards George Clooney's film 'The Boys In The Boat'

Hollywood actor Chris Diamantopoulos has joined the cast of George Clooney's upcoming directorial venture 'The Boys in the Boat'.

Chris Diamantopoulos boards George Clooney's film 'The Boys In The Boat'
Hollywood actor Chris Diamantopoulos has joined the cast of George Clooney's upcoming directorial venture 'The Boys in the Boat'. According to Deadline, Daniel James Brown's 2013 novel 'The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and Their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics', the movie follows the triumphant underdog story of the University of Washington men's rowing team, who stunned the world by winning gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

Diamantopoulos will play Royal Brougham, the Seattle sports journalist who follows the team and reports their story. He joins the already cast Joel Edgerton, Callum Turner, Jack Mulhern, Sam Strike, Luke Slattery, Thomas Elms, Tom Varey, Bruce Herbelin-Earle, Wil Coban, James Wolk, Hadley Robinson and Courtney Henggeler in the Mark L. Smith-adapted feature.

As per Deadline, Clooney and Grant Heslov are producing for Smoke House, with Spyglass executive producing. (ANI)

