Left Menu

'Bye Bye Birdie' star Bobby Rydell dies at 79

Veteran actor and pop singer Bobby Rydell is no more.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-04-2022 11:53 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 11:53 IST
'Bye Bye Birdie' star Bobby Rydell dies at 79
Late Bobby Rydell (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Veteran actor and pop singer Bobby Rydell is no more. According to Variety, the former '60s teen idol, known for the songs 'Wildwood Days' and 'Volare', died of complications from pneumonia last week.

His demise was confirmed by radio legend Jerry Blavat, Rydell's longtime friend from the singer's South Philadelphia stomping grounds. "Out of all the kids" from that era, he had the best pipes and was the greatest entertainer. He told the best stories, did the best impersonations and was the nicest guy," Blavat said.

Rydell,79, was scheduled to perform at the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City in June. Rydell is also well-known for portaying Hugo Peabody in the George Sidney-directed film adaptation of 'Bye Bye Birdie' (1963) in the role that Michael J. Pollard originated on Broadway opposite Van Dyke, Susan Watson and Chita Rivera. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case since 1988; Whole of Shanghai enters COVID lockdown despite lower symptomatic cases and more

Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022