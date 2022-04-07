Left Menu

Mickey Rourke shares gruesome pictures of his forehead injury

Actor Mickey Rourke has recently sustained an injury on his forehand.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2022 10:53 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 10:53 IST
Mickey Rourke shares gruesome pictures of his forehead injury
Mickey Rourke (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Mickey Rourke has recently sustained an injury on his forehand. Taking to Instagram, Rourke shared a selfie, showing the top half of his face with a bloody gash and scrapes across his forehead.

"Looks like my skateboarding days are over," he wrote in the caption. It's unclear how the veteran actor and former boxer actually got wounded.

Many of Rourke's followers took to the comments section and expressed their concerns. "Are you okay?" a netizen asked.

"Helmet!!! Mike Vallely always wears one!! Hope you get better," another one wrote. The '9 1/2 Weeks' star is no stranger to taking hard hits to the face and has undergone multiple facial surgeries. He's had numerous MRIs due to the amount of concussions he's suffered over the years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022