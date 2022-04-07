Left Menu

Actor Raven-Symone has opened up about the importance of therapy.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 14:00 IST
Raven-Symone opens up about the importance of therapy
Raven-Symone (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Raven-Symone has opened up about the importance of therapy. In an interview with People magazine, Raven, who rose to fame for her portrayal of Olivia Kendall on 'The Cosby Show' in the late '80s and early '90s, said, "I believe in therapy. I believe in the couch. I have been guarded my whole entire career because of what I've been taught to do, because of the people around me, because of my childhood."

She also acknowledged how her wife, as well as her current team, helped her break down some of the barriers she's had up since she was young. "Me getting married to Miranda (Pearman-Maday) has helped a lot. The people who are now on my team have really set a foundation that makes me feel comfortable enough because I know that somebody has my back. In prior situations, I would say things, I've gotten all kinds of things, but people in my own corner were chastising me as much as everyone else, and I didn't feel secure or safety," she added.

For the unversed, Raven-Symone and Pearman-Maday secretly tied the knot in June 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

