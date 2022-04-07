Mob Psyco 100 Season 3: Updates on plotline, cast & release date

Two years after the release of the second season, fans were unsure about Mob Psyco 100 Season 3. To their delight, Studio Bones released a teaser trailer on October 19, 2021, and announced that Mob Psyco 100 is returning with a Season 3.

Though the exact release date for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is yet to be announced, according to several Japanese media, the anime could come in Japan in April 2022. However, we guess the anime might launch in Q3 of 2022.

Thankfully, the production for Mob Psyco 100 Season 3 has already started. According to Japanese voice actor Setsuo Itou's Twitter post-Mob Psyco 100 Season 3 will not take much time to arrive.

Takahiro Hasui is directing Mob Psyco 100 Season 3, along with YuzuruTachikawa, who is serving as the chief director. Most of the main cast and staff are reprising their roles.

The anime series is an adaptation of the manga by ONE. The manga ended with 101 chapters collected across 16 volumes in 2017. The first two seasons adapted 91 chapters, and the rest will be included in Mob Psycho 100 Season 3.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 will cover the final three arcs, namely the Divine Tree Arc, the Telepathy Mini-Arc, and the ???% Arc, plus and the conclusion chapter.

Director Yuzuru Tachikawa spoke to Crunchyroll about the adaptation during the release of Season 1.

"The big question was: how could I keep the adaptation faithful to the source? I drew a massive blank—honestly, I don't think anybody had a clear-cut idea of what an adaptation would look like. But, while I was fretting over how I'd approach the adaptation, I came to the realization that the show would be an opportunity to try out a number of new ideas."

In the finale of the Mob Psycho 100 Season 2, we saw Mob defeating Antagonist Toichiro, taking him into custody, and turning him into a living bomb. Later, Mob would transmit the power into his body so that the power of the explosion can be reduced. But Mob loses all his power and is being considered feeble by everyone.

Mob is always afraid of losing his psychic power. In a bid to retain his psychic power, Mob works as an assistant to a con artist and self-proclaimed psychic called Reigen Arataka. Mob wants a normal life, but problems continue chasing him. Season 3 could focus on Mob's personal life.

On the other hand, Since Toichiro is no longer free, we might get to see the returning of other antagonists from the last two seasons, or a new villain may be introduced in Mob Psycho 100 Season 3.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 could bring back Dimple, Teruki Hanazawa, Reign Arataka, Shou Suzuki, and Ritsu Kageyama, Shou Suzuki and Ritsu Kageyama.

It is reported that fans would see a new character named Haruki Amakusa in Mob Psycho 100 Season 3. Haruaki Amakusa is a self-proclaimed yōkai hunter. He always carries an objective to hunt the association for a spiritual monster known as Hyakki.

Amakusa is capable of sensing the presence and activity of yōkai. He isn't particularly powerful, mentioning that it took him three days to take down a single yōkai in the past. Amakusa channels the spirit of Mumbo Jumbo and his ancestors to enhance his power.

