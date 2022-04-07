Is Yuri on Ice Season 2 still on the cards or officially canceled?

The Japanese sports anime, Yuri on Ice left its footmark for another season after its release on October 6, 2016 with a total of 12 episodes. Since then, fans have been waiting for Yuri on Ice Season 2. Unfortunately, there is no update on it from the makers. With such a long gap, many fans already considered that Yuri on Ice Season 2 would never happen in future. But long ago MAPPA studio revealed that it would take a long time for making Season 2 but it never dropped any time estimation.

However, in the interim, fans got a movie called, "Yuri On Ice the Movie: Ice Adolescence" in 2019. The anime series was acclaimed worldwide for developing and portraying a sweet relationship between Yuri K and Victor. The anime has also attracted a large online following.

According to the KadokawaAscii Research Laboratories content and information trend-analytics company, after the release of the first season, Yuri on Ice was the most-tweeted anime of the season (collecting 1,440,596 tweets). It had over a million tweets more than its closest rival, the volleyball-based anime Haikyu!! (which had 348,109 tweets).

Anime dramas have grown in popularity in recent times. This is helping many anime makers to experiment more with the storyline and structure of this art form. Case in point, Attack On Titan and Death Note gave new directions to their anime after their massive success. Moreover, Netflix picked many series for their global audience. In fact, a theory says that when Netflix picks any series for global audiences, it streams that series for years, especially if the series becomes popular. So we could wait for that.

Although Yuri on Ice season 2 is not yet confirmed, but season 1 finale certainly had elements that hint at a Season 2. Many think Yuri on Ice season 2 must come on the screens, as they need to know what would happen with Yuri Katsuki (popularly known as Yuri K), the Japanese figure skater. His story is yet to be completed. The second season is likely to feature both Yuri Katsukiand Yuri Plisetsky (popularly known as Yuri P).

The plot for Yuri on Ice Season 2 is tough to predict. However, some fans believe that Victor may start competing with fans' rate during the next Grand Pix event although he is currently acting as a mentor for Yuri.

According to the official statement, Yuri on Ice Season 2 is not yet confirmed. But Yuri on Ice season 2 was never officially canceled. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on Japanese anime!

