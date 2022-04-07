Girl dies after swallowing medicine pills

A three-and-a-half-year-old girl died after accidently swallowing medicine pills at her house in Pachpaoli area of Nagpur city, police said.

The deceased was identified as Advika Manish Gaikwad, resident of Buddha Nagar. The girl swallowed some pills which she found on the floor while playing on Monday afternoon and fell unconscious.

Her parents rushed her to a hospital where she died during treatment on Wednesday, a police official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

